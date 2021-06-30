Magpies repel first Shield challengers of 2021 with 85-0 win over North Otago

Debutant second five Kienan Higgins crosses for the Magpies first try of 2021. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay have strolled to their fourth straight Ranfurly Shield defence at McLean Park, opening their 2021 campaign with a 85-0 win over North Otago.

The visiting Heartland Championship side were brave on Wednesday night, but were totally outclassed by the Magpies, who have one further pre-season Shield defence against Ngāti Porou East Coast on July 24.

Hawke's Bay second five Kienan Higgins seized on a loose early pass from North Otago, kicking ahead and regathering for the opening try just three minutes into his first-class debut.

Danny Toala on his way to scoring. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Magpies then got their attacking lineout maul working and gained about 20 metres before visiting lock Manulua Taiti cynically brought it down for a yellow card and penalty try.

That signature set piece paid off again in the 18th minute with prop Jason Long cashing in.

He rumbled over for another try following some patiently built phases a couple of minutes later.

Fullback Lolagi Visinia was next to score in the 32nd minute with a clean 50 metre break following a turnover.

The Magpies got their sixth try right on halftime – lock Tom Parsons hung on to the ball this time after another attacking lineout, dotting down with little resistance from the visitors.

Hooker Jacob Devery and wing Anzelo Tuitavuki both went over in the first five minutes of the second spell as the home team began to cut loose.

Visinia ran a nice line one off the ruck for his second try in the 53rd minute.

Five minutes later it was number eight Josh Kaifa's turn to score off the back of a lineout maul.

Hawke's Bay then emptied the bench, with Frank Lochore following Higgins, Elijah Martin, Josh Gimblett, Dennon Robinson-Bartlett and Gene Syminton as the sixth debutant on the night.

Substitute centre Danny Toala sliced through a tired North Otago defence for his side's 11th try in the 68th minute.

It was a tough night for the North Otago fans. Photo / Paul Taylor

Prop Namatahi Waa crashed over from close range after a nice run from first five Lincoln McClutchie.

There was time for Kaifa to score the 13th try off the back of yet another lineout maul.

Hawke's Bay will open their Bunnings NPC season against Taranaki in New Plymouth on August 7th.

Magpies 85 (Kienan Higgins, penalty try, Jason Long 2, Lolagi Visinia 2, Tom Parsons, Jacob Devery, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Josh Kaifa 2, Danny Toala, Namatahi Waa tries; Lincoln McClutchie 9/11 cons, Danny Toala 0/1 con)

North Otago 0

HT: 42-0