Lorde's pre-sale Black Barn tickets sold out, same fate likely for general sale tickets

Lorde will play at Black Barn Vineyards in March. Photo / Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

One thousand pre-sale tickets for Kiwi superstar Lorde's show at Black Barn Vineyards sold out in less than three hours.

It is Lorde's first New Zealand tour since the sold-out Melodrama tour in 2017, and her show at Black Barn on March 2, 2022 is one of nine shows around smaller and traditional venues and will be presented by Frontier Touring and Eccles Entertainment.

The pre-sale tickets went on sale at noon on Wednesday and sold out in less than three hours, a spokeswoman for Frontier Touring said.

With a seating capacity of 2000 at the vineyards there will be 1000 more tickets up for sale on Monday at noon.

"It's an intimate show, and an intimate venue, and we are expecting the entire show to be sold out," the spokeswoman said.

"We are very lucky to see Lorde play in such an intimate venue. People who want to see her play need to get in quick and buy their tickets."

Lorde will also play at Upper Moutere, Lower Hutt, New Plymouth, Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Tickets also went on sale for Christchurch's Electric Avenue Music Festival - the first stop on Lorde's upcoming New Zealand tour and 10,000 of them sold over two days.

Her third album, penned with long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, is set to be released later this year.