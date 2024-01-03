Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Luke Littler is a sporting gift in 2024: Chris Rattue’s winners and losers

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
England's Luke Littler is into the final of the World Darts Championship. Photo / AP

England's Luke Littler is into the final of the World Darts Championship. Photo / AP

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the first few days of 2024.

Winner: Darts

Gifts don’t come any better than this.

Luke Littler, aged just 16, has made the darts world in a blaze of publicity that any sport can only dream of.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport