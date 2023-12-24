Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Chris Rattue: The good, the bad and the ugly of NZ sport in 2023

Chris Rattue
By
9 mins to read
Chris Rattue's Good, Bad and the Ugly of New Zealand sport 2023.

Chris Rattue's Good, Bad and the Ugly of New Zealand sport 2023.

OPINION

Drum roll please ... and the winners of Chris Rattue’s 2023 sports awards are:

Our most promising newcomer: The 78-year-old American Bill Foley.

Who?

He’s the American financier who acquired the A-league football licence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport