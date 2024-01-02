Luke Littler reacts during his match against Rob Cross during their World Darts Championship semifinal. Photo / Getty

Luke Littler reacts during his match against Rob Cross during their World Darts Championship semifinal. Photo / Getty

British teenager Luke Littler has marched into the World Darts Championship final with an impressive semifinal victory over former champion Rob Cross.

The 16-year-old is one win away from one of the greatest runs in the sport after taking down the 2018 winner 6-2.

Cross won the first set before Littler, 19 days shy of his 17th birthday, took control.

He will face either Luke Humphries or Scott Williams, both of England, in the final.

Michael van Gerwen is the youngest winner of the competition, as 24-year-old in 2014.