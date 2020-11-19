Live official draw: Black Ferns drawn in same pool as Australia as 2021 Rugby World Cup pools revealed

Black Ferns perform their haka. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns have been drawn in the same pool as Australia in the 2021 Rugby World Cup as the official draw for the New Zealand tournament was revealed.

The defending champions will face their transtasman rivals along with Wales and a soon to be determined final qualifier in Pool A.

Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell said she was looking forward to facing their traditional rivals the Wallaroos.

"I've never been in a pool with Australia but every time we come up against each other it's a massive battle," Blackwell said at the live draw event. "No doubt next year's going to be nothing different."

In Pool B, the United States and Canada have been drawn together along with qualifiers from Europe and Asia.

Meanwhile, 2017 Rugby World Cup runners-up England will be joined by France, South Africa and Fiji in Pool C.

