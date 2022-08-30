Kris Shannon: Five reasons why All Blacks fans should keep melting down

Questions loom over what’s going wrong with the All Blacks, Warriors mauled by the Panthers & Kiwi on top at Belgian Grand Prix. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Questions loom over what’s going wrong with the All Blacks, Warriors mauled by the Panthers & Kiwi on top at Belgian Grand Prix. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

OPINION:

1. It's cathartic

A couple of days after the All Blacks' historic loss to Argentina, comedian Guy Williams tweeted: "Instead of 'You're acting like a baby.' It should be: 'You're acting like an All Blacks fan after a loss.'"

Not his best work - hastening the demise of Leo Molloy's mayoral bid ranks highly in that category - but it's a common refrain when the All Blacks lose, which is quite frequently these days.

In defeat, All Blacks fans are, apparently, babies. Sore losers. Prone to melting down. To which I say: Oh yeah? Would a baby do this? *gets mad and soils self*

Laundry issues aside, consider this a defence of melting down. Melting down after a frustrating loss is cathartic, a way to expel the negative energy that bubbles up every time Codie Taylor overcooks a lineout throw.

A dejected Codie Taylor and Aaron Smith after the All Blacks' loss to Argentina. Photo / Photosport

We should encourage men to express rather than suppress emotions when the latter - traditionally, the default - is so unhealthy for both the individual, those around him and society as a whole.

Plus, it's funny.

2. It's funny

Right? Maybe not for the fans in question, but for everyone else?

For everyone else it's pretty funny to see grown men melting down over sport, the thing we all did during PE. Oh no, my team didn't win the big game, a bunch of strangers who have no idea I exist let me down. Better log on to Facebook and go wild in the comments section of an innocuous post from a radio station.

Sorry but that is, objectively, funny, except for perhaps the moderators of those FB pages.

Seeing otherwise serious adults - with families and jobs and similarly boring responsibilities - lose their shit because the All Blacks lost theirs should always be a source of amusement, providing of course that no lines are crossed.

Post-match social media rants filled with malapropisms and other grammatical crimes offer a reminder that, for all the problems in the world, rugby is the hill on which some people will choose to die.

Which is funny. I can abide historic droughts and devastating floods abroad, but losing three straight tests at home? That's too much, man.

3. Fan is meant to be short for fanatic

Dejected All Blacks fans. Photo / Photosport

OK, we've had our fun, apologies for being tickled by anyone's genuine hurt (lol).

We should, honestly, encourage passionate responses like these, because the absence of extreme emotion has long been a detriment to the sporting experience in this country.

Without fans who really care and have no shame in outwardly expressing those feelings, plenty of games in plenty of codes can be kinda dull. This is a safe space and we can admit that.

But when you or those around you are heavily invested in a team's fortunes, even the most boring of contests becomes imbued with serious stakes. It's the same type of thrill that fosters sports betting, except instead of risking financial ruin it ends in emotional devastation.

This is a good thing. This makes everything surrounding matchday much more real - the pre-game mix of nerves and excitement, the action as fans live and die on every pass, the post-game party/period of mourning.

Melting down is an integral part of that and only enhances the highs, if they ever arrive.

4. The All Blacks deserve it

Those highs do right now feel rather far away, which provides another justification for current fan backlash: the All Blacks deserve it.

That's not to say the world-renowned global entity that is the All Blacks™ deserves it. One bad year hardly undoes a century of success, the enviable winning percentage and the three World Cups.

But these All Blacks, as is now obvious, aren't those All Blacks. Just because they wear the same jersey - well, not exactly the same jersey; pretty sure George Nēpia wasn't advertising whatever Altrad is - doesn't deem them immune from a good ol' meltdown.

These All Blacks are threatening to put together their worst season in 119 years.

Three consecutive defeats at home is already unprecedented and even the Wallabies - the Wallabies! - must fancy their chances of winning next month at Eden Park.

Chernobyl would have nothing on the meltdown that would greet that outcome.

Sam Whitelock waves to the crowd after the All Blacks' loss to the Springboks earlier this month. Photo / Photosport

5. It might get results?

All teams say they listen to their fans, but generally such a sentiment is akin to the way a parent listens to the semi-coherent ramblings of their toddler.

Sometimes, however, teams really are listening and really do have decisions influenced by the tone - and volume - of public reaction.

Only a couple of weeks ago, Manchester United abandoned their pursuit of notorious racist Marko Arnautovic, after supporters loudly opposed the move due to the striker's notorious racism.

Could All Blacks fans express enough displeasure to displace Ian Foster? Well, no. He wasn't winning any popularity contests among the public when the New Zealand Rugby board decided in all its wisdom to back the coach through to the World Cup.

But could that change? Maybe, I don't know. Probably not. But still. Post away, All Blacks fans. Melt down like the ice caps. If rising sea levels don't kill us, another couple of losses will.