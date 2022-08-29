Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Brodie Retallick eyes impactful return to struggling All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Questions loom over what’s going wrong with the All Blacks, Warriors mauled by the Panthers & Kiwi on top at Belgian Grand Prix. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Questions loom over what’s going wrong with the All Blacks, Warriors mauled by the Panthers & Kiwi on top at Belgian Grand Prix. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Brodie Retallick is back in the All Blacks and intent on helping rediscover the team's absent consistency.

Retallick emerged unscathed from his comeback match in Hawke's Bay's 13th successful Ranfurly Shield defence, against North Harbour

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.