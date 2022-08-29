Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby: Is this the worst All Blacks season ever?

Cameron McMillan
By
7 mins to read
Codie Taylor reacts after the All Blacks' loss to the Pumas. Photo / Getty

Codie Taylor reacts after the All Blacks' loss to the Pumas. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Ian Foster's 2022 All Blacks are on an exclusive list...of mediocrity.

Their fourth defeat of the year, coming against Argentina on Saturday, means they are just the fourth All Blacks side to lose that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.