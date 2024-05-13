OPINION

New captain, new openside flanker, new era is definitively upon the All Blacks.

Sam Cane’s test retirement at the end of this year paves the way for Scott Robertson to usher in his All Blacks tenure with a fresh face of the team.

All smoke signals pointed to Robertson instigating a change of national skipper, with Cane intrinsically linked to Ian Foster’s reign. That much is confirmed.

While Robertson is likely to have decided the next All Blacks captain behind closed doors, it now appears a straight choice between Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea. Both have claims to assume the esteemed role but Crusaders captain Barrett, with his established ties to Robertson, is at shorter odds to grasp the all-encompassing duties.

Cane may play for the All Blacks again this year before taking up a lucrative three-year deal with Japanese club Suntory.

Joining the All Blacks centurion club and moving on from his unfortunate World Cup final red card would be fitting for such a servant of the New Zealand game. Without the captaincy, though, his presence in the All Blacks is no longer guaranteed.

At the elite level, in a team first setting, sentiment and selection should not mix. In this regard, Robertson has previously shown his ruthlessness by leaving Wyatt Crockett out of the Crusaders squad for the final two playoff games of the 2018 season to deny the veteran prop a send-off.

With Dalton Papali’i itching to add to his 17 starts at openside for the All Blacks and 21-year-old Hurricanes prospect Peter Lakai attempting to kick down the door, Robertson must weigh the here and now against the future.

Perennially injured loose forward Ethan Blackadder is another option – as is moving Savea from the back of the scrum to openside.

In a challenging time of major transition, with centurions Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith among those recently retired, retaining Cane’s leadership experience holds appeal. But as Cane prepares to draw a line through his test career, developing those destined to carry the All Blacks well beyond this year must take priority.

With Robertson to name 32 players in his maiden All Blacks squad for two tests against England and the offshore money-spinner with Fiji in July, and a stack of inform loose forwards pushing for inclusion, there may be no room for Cane.

News of Cane’s imminent test retirement will take some by surprise but his decision is entirely understandable.

Sam Cane celebrates after the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup victory over Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Through 95 tests he has been a constant warhorse. The nature of the openside role requires all combatants to endure repeat punishment. Cane’s 32-year-old frame has copped more than his share.

Who could forget the broken neck he suffered playing for the All Blacks in South Africa in 2018 that threatened his limbs and career? Such an injury is but one of many.

Cane hasn’t played since January 20 due to a back complaint that has since been shrouded in secrecy. Pushing through to the next World Cup in 2027 always seemed out of reach.

With a second child on the way, the chance to cash out and savour more time with his young family makes sense. The timing is right, which is why he requested a release from the final year of his New Zealand Rugby contract.

No doubt, the burden Cane carried while fronting one of the most difficult periods in All Blacks history – the 2022 season in particular – factored into his decision to soon sign off.

Finishing his career in Japan, out of the spotlight, promises a sense of peace the intense All Blacks glare does not.

Assessing Cane’s legacy can wait until the end of the year. He always confronted an impossible task succeeding Richie McCaw but as one of the hardest hitters in the game, Cane commanded widespread respect from his peers and went some way to silencing his detractors with a commanding, lead-from-the-front performance as the All Blacks dumped Ireland out in the World Cup quarterfinal.

Under Foster, Cane’s 26 tests as All Blacks captain depict a rocky road yet that polarising duo concluded one point, one kick, shy of a World Cup title.

At his best Cane’s qualities are built for the rough rigours of the test scene but his decision to move on after this year is an admission that his days of producing his best on the pinnacle stage are numbered.

The shiny new toy isn’t always an upgrade on the well-worn. The clamour to anoint the next superstar can quickly switch to a sense of longing.

In Cane’s case, it’s better to control your destiny than have it imposed.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.