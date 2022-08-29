Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The damning statistics behind Southern Hemisphere rugby's divorce and decline

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Questions loom over what’s going wrong with the All Blacks, Warriors mauled by the Panthers & Kiwi on top at Belgian Grand Prix. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Questions loom over what’s going wrong with the All Blacks, Warriors mauled by the Panthers & Kiwi on top at Belgian Grand Prix. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

OPINION:

They say that breaking up is never easy, something that is starting to look true for Southern Hemisphere rugby, which went through a messy divorce in 2020.

It wasn't a planned break-up, but one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.