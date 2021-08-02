Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Inside rugby's schoolboy poaching saga: In-fighting, corrupted values and the quest to win at all cost

11 minutes to read
St Kent's players prepare for a game in 2020. Photo / Photsport.co.nz

St Kent's players prepare for a game in 2020. Photo / Photsport.co.nz

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

Auckland's top schoolboy rugby competition has become synonymous with poaching talent, toxic behaviours, and vicious in-fighting. Gregor Paul reports on what's at the heart of the schools' desire to win at all costs.

On December

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.