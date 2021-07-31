Rugby: Springboks beat Lions in second test to set up series decider

Things get heated in the second test between the Springboks and Lions. Photo / AP

South Africa delivered the promised physical fightback and emphatically beat the British and Irish Lions 27-9 today to send their charged series to a third test decider next weekend.

The Lions, who edged the first test and came to the second with momentum, had a chance to clinch their first series in the republic in 24 years but surprisingly lost control after halftime.

The Lions' fitness has seen them finish stronger on tour but after the Springboks scored the first of their two stylish tries, their confidence soared and they won the second half 21-0. The Lions turned desperate, instead, and, in chasing the game, made errors the Springboks were able to exploit.

Lukhanyo Am scored the second try, and Handre Pollard nailed his last four penalties to finish with a 17-point haul.

The teams return again to an empty Cape Town Stadium next Sunday with the world champion Springboks favoured to take the series after losing the first test 22-17.

