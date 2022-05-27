Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Why the All Blacks coaching structure needs a radical change

6 minutes to read
The All Blacks are about to radically transform again, and so should its coaching structure, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks are about to radically transform again, and so should its coaching structure, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

As the Blues and Crusaders move inexorably closer to the Super Rugby Pacific final it is likely a new storyline will emerge where Leon MacDonald and Scott Robertson are touted as prospective rivals in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.