Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Tight Five with Elliott Smith: The biggest shame about Christchurch's stadium farce

3 minutes to read
Plans for Christchurch's new stadium. Photo / Supplied

Plans for Christchurch's new stadium. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Elliott Smith

OPINION:

An explanation...

For those outside of Christchurch, it may have passed them by this week that the long-delayed farce that is the new stadium has been pushed back further to the end of 2025.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.