Sam Whitelock in action for the All Blacks against France. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Renewed optimism blossomed when rugby powerbrokers converged on Dublin earlier this month, as the likelihood of a deal being struck to usher in a new global test competition increased.

The silence since, though, speaks to the ongoing complexities of reaching an agreement on a vexed proposal first tabled three years ago.

Many jumped the gun with the widespread suggestion a biennial north versus south test competition would be signed off in Dublin, in the quest to crown a global champion.

While the tone of conversations at that World Rugby meeting was positive, and all parties remain committed to working through the issues, any agreement is not expected before the end of this year - at the earliest.

Two main sticking points must be overcome before the biggest overhaul to the test arena since the dawn of professionalism in 1995 could be deemed anywhere close to imminent.

The first is the practicalities of promotion and relegation. Or, put more bluntly, anxieties of protectionism.

Under the latest proposal, the Six Nations and Rugby Championship competitions would be ringfenced from promotion/relegation.

The July and November test windows would involve the Six Nations teams - England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales - and the Rugby Championship nations - Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, South Africa, plus Japan and Fiji - playing off.

European teams would play three matches against three different teams on their July tours, and face the remaining three southern nations at home in November.

The top two in each pool would then meet in a fourth week in November - a proposal that poses further complications.

Issues surrounding promotion/relegation involve getting all nations to agree that, should they drop down to the second-tier competition, they accept to play the likes of Tonga, Samoa, USA, and Chile from the south and Georgia, Spain and Romania from the north in the respective July and November windows.

An All Blacks huddle. Photo / Photosport

With the new competition slated to start in 2026, the first realistic window for promotion/relegation is two years later, as it would not be staged in the 2027 World Cup year or in those years involving British and Irish Lions tours.

The second major sticking point is attempting to create the fourth test week window in November.

This is expected to involve striking a financial compensation agreement with the French and English clubs - or the unlikely scenario of World Rugby extending the regulation nine-test window.

The other sticking point is whether the fourth weekend in November should feature the top qualifiers from the north and south pools in the global final, and the promotion/relegation fixture - or debate about all teams playing.

If fewer players were needed to be released to populate all nations, it may make reaching an agreement with the European clubs easier.

The view from the south appears there is little value in all teams playing on that final weekend - much like minimal interest and engagement exists from players and fans in a World Cup playoff for third and fourth.

The north, though, are pushing for all teams to feature on that final weekend.

A touted world club competition - the quest to anoint a global champion with the best of the north playing off against the premier Super Rugby teams - was not discussed in Dublin.

It is, however, understood Super Rugby is open to shortening its bloated eight-team playoff in future to create a window for a brief World Club competition.

While appetite for the club concept - in many ways more appealing than the test equivalent - remains, the priority is to first agree the world test league.

With these hurdles still to clear, all nations have agreed to meet three more times this year - at the Commonwealth Games in late July, the World Cup Sevens in South Africa in September and, lastly, when New Zealand hosts the women's Rugby World Cup in October-November.

A best case scenario would see an agreement reached in New Zealand, but given the often-glacial pace of change around the World Rugby table, and the 2026 start date presenting no immediate sense of pressure, do not hold your breath on that timeframe.

Joseph Parker delay

Joseph Parker. Photo / Photosport

Joe Joyce should hope his premature announcement of a date to fight Joseph Parker isn't a sign of misses to come.

Joyce was certainly punchy when, on the Fury-Whyte card, he claimed the deal was done to fight Parker in July. Yet as Joyce's promoter Frank Warren pushes for a multi-fight deal with Parker to cover his potential losses, negotiations continue to drag on.

Those ongoing delays leave Parker short of enough time to properly prepare for a July date, so the WBO No 1 and 2 are now likely to square off in August/September - provided terms can finally be agreed in the coming weeks.

Warren has since claimed the fight will be pushed back to September as Parker's trainer, Andy Lee and his wife, are expecting a baby around the original July date, and that Joyce will now challenge someone else before Parker.

Biased commentary a major turnoff

Commentary is a tough gig. Pleasing everyone is impossible but, at the very least, it is worth acknowledging there are two teams on the pitch.

Just when you thought it was impossible to top Phil Kearns for biased commentary, step forward Justin Harrison. Stan Sport has, generally, done a great job of promoting rugby in Australia but Harrison's inclusion for Brumbies matches should be immediately reviewed.

In the Blues' victory over the Brumbies last Saturday, Harrison was unbearable. Aside from the fact he is heavily conflicted, as chief executive of Australia's Players' Association, the former Wallabies, Brumbies and Waratahs lock spent the vast majority of the match whinging about the Brumbies' apparent mistreatment, despite their clearly cynical infringing. It was embarrassing.

Daniel Vettori joins Australian coaching staff

First McCullum. Now Vettori. Is it money, a lack of opportunities/contact from New Zealand Cricket or general apathy that is pushing some of our best cricketing minds to enhance the game's elite superpowers rather than contribute to their own backyard?

The Black Caps coaching set up is settled, sure, but NZC could do worse than reach out to the likes of Vettori, our greatest spinner, to check his future plans beyond his term as full-time Australian assistant coach to Andrew McDonald.

Finding a way to harness New Zealand's best cricketers, to have them working towards helping the national team rather than others, should be an immediate priority.

Betting tip

Record: 7/14 (-$7)

The Brumbies easily covered the +7.5 point start tip against the Blues in Canberra to continue the betting resurgence. This week, with most playoff positions settled, many teams are likely to rest players for the quarterfinals. I will, therefore, wait until Friday, midday, to confirm the tip. At this stage I fancy the Crusaders 13+ and Waratahs +12.5 multi that will fetch you $1.80.

Question

Is it too early to anoint the Black Ferns Sevens favourites to defend their Commonwealth Games gold medal? Sandy, Plimmerton

The nature of sevens leaves it more open to upsets than XVs. Throw in the Black Ferns' intense rivalry with Australia, whom they pipped in extra time at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with a dramatic late try, and anything is possible between these two teams, particularly in a final. That said, the Black Ferns were mighty impressive in Toulouse in claiming their second tournament back on the circuit after an elongated absence during the Covid shutdown. Such a result will provide ample confidence for Birmingham.

