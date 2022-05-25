Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

The Sauce with Liam Napier: The two barriers delaying a new world test rugby competition

7 minutes to read
Sam Whitelock in action for the All Blacks against France. Photo / Photosport

Sam Whitelock in action for the All Blacks against France. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

OPINION:

Renewed optimism blossomed when rugby powerbrokers converged on Dublin earlier this month, as the likelihood of a deal being struck to usher in a new global test competition increased.

The silence since, though, speaks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.