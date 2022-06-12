Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: What to expect in strange All Blacks squad

5 minutes to read
All Blacks players sing the New Zealand national anthem during The Rugby Championship match between the Argentina Pumas and the New Zealand All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images.

All Blacks players sing the New Zealand national anthem during The Rugby Championship match between the Argentina Pumas and the New Zealand All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images.

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

It's unlikely that the All Blacks squad named to play Ireland will be a classic case of out with the old and in with the new.

With 36 players to be named, the selectors

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.