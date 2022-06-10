Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Gregor Paul: Time to let the world's best players in to Super Rugby

6 minutes to read
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson welcomes Pablo Matera from Argentina. Photo / George Heard

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson welcomes Pablo Matera from Argentina. Photo / George Heard

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

Since rugby turned professional and created international demand for quality players, New Zealand has only ever seen itself as a victim of the globalisation of the labour market.

The talent has flowed out of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.