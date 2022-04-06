Voyager 2021 media awards
Gregor Paul: The stats that prove rugby's red card rules aren't working

5 minutes to read
Red card inflation has been higher than actual inflation, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
Gregor Paul

OPINION:

There was a time when a red card was a rare sighting in a rugby match – the ultimate sanction handed out only for truly heinous acts.

A punch to the face, a stamp

