Despite a red card to Caleb Clarke, the Blues have cruised to a 46-16 win over Moana Pasifika. Video / Sky Sport

Blues coach Leon MacDonald will scour the globe in search of similar unfortunate incidents as he attempts to save Caleb Clarke from a possible suspension this week.

Clarke copped the Blues' second red card in four days when he leapt in the air while attempting to charge down a chip kick 52 minutes into his side's 46-16 victory over Moana Pasifika at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for Clarke he got the timing of his leap wrong and the resulting collision, where his knees collected Moana Pasifika wing Tomasi Alosio in the head and forced him from the field, left referee James Doleman little choice but to issue a red card.

Caleb Clarke connected with Tomasi Alosio. Photo / Photosport

While the card didn't affect the result, with the Blues pulling away to a dominant seven-tries-to-one win that improves their season to 5-1, Clarke will automatically front a judicial hearing this week.

MacDonald was at something of a loss to explain the incident, but he did not criticise the decision to ultimately send Clarke off.

"You could see both sides of the table there. You can understand why they called a red card - there was contact to the head and it's about player safety, that's important, I understand that.

"Then you look at Caleb and he is trying to charge the ball down and he wasn't that far away from getting it. My whole career I've watched players do that but we haven't seen that sort of contact. It's probably his fault for being so athletic and jumping so high.

"It will be interesting to see the feedback from the referees because Caleb will need to change his technique and whoever is in that position will need to do the same because it didn't end well.

"I haven't seen that happen before and I've watched a lot of rugby. We'll seek some clarification and make sure we can do what we can in terms of controlling it better."

In the coming days the Blues will put together a defence for Clarke in the hope of escaping further sanction. MacDonald is already without Nepo Laulala until April 15 after the All Blacks prop was suspended for his reckless cleanout that finished with a shoulder to the head in Tuesday's 32-19 win against Moana at Mt Smart Stadium.

"I feel for Caleb because there's no malice in it - he's genuinely trying to charge the ball down and here he is on the sidelines," MacDonald said. "It's a tough call. I'm not disagreeing with the call.

"I'd like to see what's happened previously in similar situations. There will be some cases around the world. I heard over the comms he timed his jump wrong so I need to understand whether it was too early or too late.

"The referees' hands were nearly tied but I'm not sure what to say to Caleb. I don't think he was reckless. It was just unfortunate

"We'll be trying to support Caleb because he's an important player for us so hopefully things go well."

Caleb Clarke of the Blues is sent off with a red card by referee James Doleman. Photo / Getty

Moana Pasifika defence mentor Dale MacLeod was thrust into the head coach role after Aaron Mauger and Filo Tiatia were ruled out of attending the match due to Covid. MacLeod was, therefore, left to address the Clarke card.

First and foremost, though, his concern was for Alosio.

"I spoke to him in the shed. He's got a bit of a swollen face but he can't remember nothing post catching the ball and running down the short side.

MacLeod agreed Clarke had no malice, instead describing the timing of his jump as negligent.

"If you know Caleb he's not a malicious person he wouldn't go in to intentionally maim someone," MacLeod said. "It's rugby. You can get anyone in that situation, they jump up to try and buy themselves some time but they didn't get it right. When you're in the air you can't control much. He's a powerful athlete. It was an accident – that's about all you can put it down to."