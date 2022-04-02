Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Blues at a loss to explain Caleb Clarke's rare red card

4 minutes to read
Despite a red card to Caleb Clarke, the Blues have cruised to a 46-16 win over Moana Pasifika. Video / Sky Sport

Despite a red card to Caleb Clarke, the Blues have cruised to a 46-16 win over Moana Pasifika. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Blues coach Leon MacDonald will scour the globe in search of similar unfortunate incidents as he attempts to save Caleb Clarke from a possible suspension this week.

Clarke copped the Blues' second red card in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.