Blues prop Nepo Laulala is sent off during the match against Moana Pasifika. Photo / photosport.nz

The Blues admit swift amendments must be made to Nepo Laulala's cleanout technique after the All Blacks prop copped a three-week suspension following his red card against Moana Pasfikia on Tuesday night.

Laulala was fortunate to escape sanction in the early stages of the Blues' tense 32-19 victory at Mt Smart Stadium when he collected stand-in Moana Pasifika captain Jack Lam in the head while attempting a cleanout. Referee Paul Williams surprisingly dismissed Lam's pleas to review that incident.

Midway through the second half Laulala was at it again; this time his shoulder landed flush on Moana Pasifika centre Fine Inisi's head in another cleanout gone wrong. This time the officials caught the incident and, having deemed no mitigating circumstances were involved, Williams sent Laulala off.

Laulala has since been suspended until April 15. Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry says he will spend that time tackling technical flaws to ensure there is no repeat offence.

"We weren't very happy with his technique so we'll do some work with him. We need to be better than that," Coventry said after the Blues unveiled a revamped team for the return match against Moana at Eden Park on Saturday night.

"We certainly don't coach that. He needs to get his feet tight, sight his target and get his arms up – three things he got wrong that he needs to fix."

The Blues have depth in their front-row stocks, with Marcel Renata replacing Laulala and All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi coming onto the bench.

Nepo Laulala is facing scrutiny over his cleanout technique. Photo / photosport.nz

This week the Blues are, however, without nine players including Rieko Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu who are serving their requested All Blacks rest.

"Ideally you'd want to run your best team out every week. That's who people want to come and see, but we've got a lot of faith in our squad. We need to be conscious of how much rugby is to come," Coventry said.

"It's evolved over the seasons I've been involved in Super Rugby. It's more of an individual plan now with the coaching staff of the franchises having a large part to play in how they're going to manage the boys through the course of the year. Last year was a huge season for the All Blacks.

"It's part of the reason we're having to make sure we use our squad now because we're going to lose our All Blacks at various times and we're going to need guys to step up."

Of those unavailable, Akira Ioane remains three weeks away from returning after injuring his foot in training before the Blues' season-opening match, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could make his comeback from a shoulder issue within the next fortnight.

With their four-day turnaround the Blues usher in hooker Kurt Eklund, Tom Robinson, who switches from blindside to lock, All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie, captain Dalton Papalii, James Tucker, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke and Zarn Sullivan to bolster their starting team.

North Harbour loose forward/lock Cameron Suafoa and Auckland second-five Corey Evans are poised for their maiden starts.

Tasman loose forward Anton Segner earns successive starts at No 8 after impressing Coventry on Tuesday. Alex Hodgman, after doing damage at scrum time, and Stephen Perofeta back up from Tuesday too.

"Anton was accurate, good over the ball. He's got a fantastic work ethic and he's a sponge for knowledge. He's fit enough to go around again."

After pushing the Blues to the brink in their first Auckland derby Moana Pasifika will attempt to repeat those efforts this weekend.

In their four outings this season Aaron Mauger's men have imposed defensive pressure and physicality that's regularly rattled their New Zealand opposition. The limited recovery time promises to seriously test their depth, but they are sure to feed off a healthy smattering of supporters in their first venture to Eden Park.

"They've got a real team spirit and desire to be in the game for the 80 minutes. They learned a few lessons from the opening rounds and got better and better," Coventry said. "No one wants to be the team who loses to them because they're brand new but they're a good, well-coached side. They bring plenty of line speed, and they're prepared to have a crack. They're one of those teams you have to stay on top of. We respect them a lot."

Blues v Moana Pasifika

Saturday, 7.05pm, Eden Park

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, AJ Lam, Bryce Heem, Corey Evans, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Finlay Christie, Anton Segner, Dalton Papalii (c), Cameron Suafoa, Tom Robinson, James Tucker, Marcel Renata, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Karl Tu'inukuafe/Jordan Lay, Ofa Tuungafasi, Luke Romano, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Tanielu Tele'a, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepens.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Fine Inisi, Solomone Kata, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Christian Leali'ifano, Ereatara Enari, Henry Time-Stowers, Solomone Funaki, Sione Tu'ipulotu, Michael Curry, Veikoso Poloniati, Sekope Kepu (c), Samiuela Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth.

Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Alex McRobbie, Alamanda Motuga, Dwayne Polataivao, Lincoln McClutchie, Tomasi Alosio.