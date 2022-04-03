Wayne Smith thought he was done coaching World Cups. Photo / Getty

Personal meaning has long inspired Wayne Smith's coaching career. Joining the Black Ferns rescue mission is the latest cause close to his heart.

The inspiration behind Smith committing full-time to the Black Ferns through to the end of their home World Cup campaign in November is in part tied to Laurie O'Reilly, a fierce advocate for the women's game who died from cancer in 1998, aged 55.

O'Reilly, a Christchurch lawyer, university lecturer and New Zealand's Commissioner for Children, coached the inaugural Black Ferns team in 1989 — a role that spawned a profound impact on the women's game globally. These days, O'Reilly's legacy lives on with the Black Ferns and Australia contesting a trophy in his name. Smith was close to O'Reilly — speaking at his pre-funeral three weeks before he died.

"It's almost a tribute to my great mate Laurie O'Reilly," Smith told the Herald of rejoining the Black Ferns after working with the team as a technical adviser in 1997 alongside Darryl Suasua when they thumped then world champions England 67-0 in Christchurch. "He was a huge driver of women's rugby in the late '70s, '80s and '90s.

"He had a pre-funeral at the casino in Christchurch. I think he wanted to check what people were going to say about him. It's one of the great occasions of my life being able to tell my mate and someone who had driven my coaching career how I loved him and what I thought about him.

"So I thought I would go and see New Zealand Rugby and see if they could use a hand because the big fella would be smiling down if I did that."

Smith's affiliation to the women's game goes deeper — stretching back to 1998, when he started as Canterbury coaching director and ran courses in schools and clubs for four years.

Three former Black Ferns — Natasha Wong, who now serves on the Canterbury rugby board, Jacqui Stewart (nee Apiata) and Mary Davie — helped implement the coaching courses.

"I remember once Mary had just had a baby and I carried her 1-month-old in a front pack while she ran a contact session at a coaching camp.

"I have always remembered those stories and what women have done for me through rugby, so there's a bit of wanting to give back."

Seven months out from their home World Cup, there are no shortage of challenges confronting the Black Ferns after record defeats to England and France last November and the fallout from Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate's public allegations against head coach Glenn Moore, who will be retained. Smith, though, is confident he has enough time to make a meaningful impact once issues surrounding the yet-to-be-made-public review are dealt with.

"There's going to have to be some social capital discussions that create some vulnerability and make sure we put everything to bed and move forward pretty quickly.

"It's exciting at the same time because of the heritage, the legacy of five World Cup wins, a lot of talent. One of the challenges is clearly England and France have been professional way longer and ahead in that space. There's real potential, so I'm keen to get cracking with it."

Smith started working alongside Moore, John Haggart (backs and skills) and Wesley Clarke (defence) last month and is now ensconced in camp with the team in Christchurch. His technical coach title enables him to dive into all aspects but he will take the lead on counter-attack and kicking, two areas he transformed with the All Blacks.

"I'll poke my nose in wherever I'm needed but they're a couple of areas that haven't had a specified coach looking after them. We have been looking at a bit more uniqueness in our game, trying to create something that excites the players and is not following the herd. That's where we're going to try and head."

Catching England and France won't be easy. Conceding 166 points and scoring 47 across those four tests in November paints a daunting picture of the north-south divide.

"A lot of those points came from lineout drives but both those teams are well rounded. England and France have powerful forwards and skilled, quick backs. We're going to have to look at each area and come up with a package that's slightly different to what others expect and see how it works.

"There's plenty of time to adjust. Developing skill level to play the way we want to is going to be critical.

"There could be 50,000 at Eden Park if the Black Ferns make the final. I'm really hopeful there's enough time and I know the girls will be hugely invested to do well. We've just got to make sure we excite them and it's a campaign that gets ignited quickly."

Following the maiden Super Rugby Aupiki competition last month, the Black Ferns will hold a series of camps, before playing Australia for the Laurie O'Reilly Trophy and contesting the Pac Four tournament with Canada, the United States and Wallaroos before the World Cup.

Smith suggests local games against men's age-grade teams will also be lined up.

"That's something Glenn is keen on to take us out of our comfort zone."

Five years after he stepped away from the All Blacks, Smith never envisioned he would tackle another World Cup. After spending the past three years working on six-month stints with the Kobe Steelers in Japan, he was content to recline into a coaching adviser role. Another passion project has now cajoled the Professor back to the frontline.

"I never pictured I would go back into a full-time coaching capacity again, so it's taken something special for me to do it and I'm hoping it's going to be really fulfilling."