Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: NZ Rugby should never have given Jordie Barrett a sabbatical clause

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Jordie Barrett has signed a new deal with New Zealand Rugby. Photo / Photosport

Jordie Barrett has signed a new deal with New Zealand Rugby. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

The good news is that Jordie Barrett has committed to play in New Zealand until 2025.

The bad news is that he's signed a contract that gives him the right to take

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.