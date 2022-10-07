Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Women's Rugby World Cup: how a feminist turned hardcore fan

By Cherida Fraser
5 mins to read
Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns walks out ahead of the 2022 Pacific Four Series match between Canada and New Zealand Black Ferns at The Trusts Arena in June. Photo / Getty Images

Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns walks out ahead of the 2022 Pacific Four Series match between Canada and New Zealand Black Ferns at The Trusts Arena in June. Photo / Getty Images

As the 2022 Women's World Rugby Cup begins tonight in Auckland, Cherida Fraser reflects on a personal turning point - from loathing to loving rugby and becoming a club manager

I drunkenly drew a parallel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle