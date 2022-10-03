Former Warriors player and coach ivan Cleary. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Losers – Warriors fans

You could argue the Warriors were bigger losers from the NRL grand final than the Parramatta Eels.

The faithful fans of the struggling Auckland franchise were no doubt all thinking the same thing when seeing Ivan Cleary's Penrith Panthers coast to a second-straight NRL title on Sunday night – how did we let him get away?

If it wasn't the biggest mistake in the history of Warriors' ownership (it's hard to keep track, as there have been a few, including paying Matt Lodge not to play for the team) – then it surely must be now.

Latest Warriors coach Andrew Webster is the club's ninth since Cleary left at the end of the 2011 season when the Panthers offered him a long term deal which the Warriors, under Wayne Scurrah, weren't willing to match.

Cleary's first stint didn't go great in Penrith but their decision to commit to Cleary a second time is paying dividends.

Over the time since he left New Zealand, the Warriors have one playoff appearance across 10 seasons and that resulted in one playoff defeat. Funnily enough, that loss in 2018 was against the Panthers who were then defeated in the following round. The next season they signed Cleary for a second stint - a five year deal. The Panthers finished 10th in his first season back but they didn't panic.

They've made the last three grand finals with back-to-back wins, each one a reminder for Warriors fans of what might have been.

Former Warriors coach Ivan Cleary (L) with the CEO who presided over his exit from the club, Wayne Scurrah. Photo / Photosport

Winner - Ryan Fox

The best is yet to come. It was great to see Fox pick up a second win this year at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after the heartbreak of giving up a three-shot lead on the last hole at the Dutch Open before losing in a playoff in May.

He admitted the nerves almost got to him on the final three holes at St Andrews yesterday, just planning to not hit bad shots. But he got through it to lift another trophy and make a huge jump to a projected 25th in the world rankings.

The confidence he should get from a second win, against a much better field than his victory earlier in the year, will hopefully mean he'll be more comfortable in a leading position from now on. And the doors are certainly going to open now that he's cemented in the top 50 – especially the doors to the locker room at Augusta National in April. Confidence built through wins can do wonders in golf.

And Fox has the game to win even bigger events. His record at the majors hasn't been great but victories can only help make him realise he belongs there. Here's hoping the brilliant run continues.

Losers – New Zealand Football

Not sure if New Zealand Football will be holding their Christmas party at a brewery this year.

The Michael Burgess exclusive which revealed a split between All Whites and NZ Football should be an eye-opener for football fans. It seems crazy how few games the All Whites play but even crazier was the apparent lack of desire to actually organise them.

Yes, failing to qualify for the World Cup was a financial blow, but the players deserve better treatment and communication from the national body. They also deserve more games.

Winner – Ruby Tui

For being open and honest. (https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/rugby-star-ruby-tui-its-incredible-how-when-you-flip-shame-it-can-turn-into-service-and-really-help-other-people/3SR635R6AYMP2UA7P7FOLGNOZ4/). That's all journalists want from athletes.

Rugby fans saw a different side of the usually effervescent Ruby Tui (Centre) this week. Photo / Photosport

Winner – Steven Adams

The most recognisable New Zealand athlete on the planet? His latest contract with the Memphis Grizzlies will see him go past the $300m mark in total earnings when he gets to the final year of the contract, which has been extended to 2025. A staggering amount for a humble guy who clearly hasn't let fame or money get to his head. I just wish he had more desire to play for his country.