Fox has made the cut at the last nine major championships, the third-longest streak of all players. Only world No.1 Scottie Scheffler (12) and two-time major Xander Schauffele (13) have longer streaks.

Top-ranked Scheffler will make an afternoon start with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, while second-ranked Rory McIlroy joins Justin Rose and Shane Lowry early to start the 125th US Open.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau will be in a traditional US Open pairing.

DeChambeau starts off the first tee at 11.29pm tomorrow alongside fellow American Xander Schauffele, the reigning British Open champion, and Spain’s Jose Luis Ballester, the 2024 US Amateur champion.

One group behind them at 11.40pm off the first tee will be three US Open winners - Americans Wyndham Clark and Gary Woodland and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

Five-time major winner McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters in April, starts off the 10th tee at 11.40pm alongside 2013 US Open winner Rose of England and pal Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner from Ireland.

Three other Claret jug winners tee off together at 12.02am Friday off the 10th tee - Americans Phil Mickelson and Brian Harman and Australian Cam Smith.

Six-time major winner and six-time US Open runner-up Mickelson, who turns 55 on Monday, needs a win to complete a career Grand Slam.

Scheffler, who won his third major title at last month’s PGA Championship, starts off the first tee at 5.25am on Friday alongside fellow American Morikawa, a two-time major winner, and Norway’s Hovland.

Two groups ahead of them at 5.03am will be five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, fellow American Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner, and Australia’s Min Woo Lee.

Going off the 10th tee at 5.14am are three past major winners - Spaniard Jon Rahm and Americans Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson.

One group behind them at 5.25am off the 10th tee will be England’s Tyrrell Hatton, South Korea’s Im Sung-jae and Austrian Sepp Straka.

US amateur Matt Vogt, a 34-year-old dentist from Indianapolis who got through as a qualifier, will hit the opening tee shot at 10.45pm on Thursday.