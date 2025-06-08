Live updates of the final round of the Canadian Open as Ryan Fox looks to claim his second PGA Tour win of the season.

Even having to play a shot shoeless by the water couldn’t break Ryan Fox’s stride into contention at the RBC Canadian Open.

Fox consolidated his strong start at the tournament in Toronto with his best round of the week so far, shooting a six-under-par 64 in his third round to walk off the course with a share of the 14-under lead alongside Italian Matteo Manassero.

Needing a big result to have a chance of breaking into the field for next week’s US Open, the third major of the season, Fox began the day in a tie for seventh at eight-under, setting himself up nicely for the weekend rounds.

Within three holes this morning, he had improved to 11-under as he picked up a shot on each. The 38-year-old ended the front nine at five-under, with birdies on the eighth and ninth moving him momentarily into the outright lead at 13-under.

Just as it looked like everything was coming up Fox, a wayward tee shot on the par-three 11th left him plenty of work to do as it finished up off to the right and flirting with the water hazard.

The ball was deemed to be playable, and Fox, with his right shoe off and plant leg rolled up, managed to dig the ball out and give himself a look at par, but a two-putt bogey saw him drop back into second.

From the tee shot, Fox probably would have taken a bogey, and he didn’t waste any time getting the shot back from the course with his sixth birdie of the day on the par-four 12th.

He did well not to drop a shot on the par-four 17th after sending his drive right and into the thick rough, then gave himself a putt for eagle and the outright lead on 18.

He gave the putt a chance, but set up a tap-in for birdie and a share of the lead.

It was a day for decent scores, with Fox among a long list of players to shoot five-under or better.

However, after carding back-to-back four-under rounds to start the week, Fox will go into the final round as the one to chase as he eyes his second PGA Tour title.

Fox and Manassero will be the last players to tee off tomorrow in what shapes up as an exciting final round, with 13 players starting within three shots of the leading pair.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.