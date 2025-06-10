Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

US Open golf: Ryan Fox reflects on emotional win at RBC Canadian Open as major championship looms

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ryan Fox claims victory at Canadian Open, the Kiwi held his nerve in a dramatic playoff.

Standing at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania this morning, Ryan Fox found himself trying to figure out what had just gone on.

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the Kiwi golfer, who claimed his second title on the PGA Tour in the space of a month yesterday at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf