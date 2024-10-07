He will play twice more in his return to the United States before heading to Japan for the Zozo Championship after getting entry into the limited-field event.

Fox came into his latest US run after a two-tournament return to Europe, finishing 61st at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, Britain, last time out.

As reported by the Herald last week, Fox has had a cortisone injection to help deal with a niggling hip injury, which he believed he would be able to play through for the rest of the season.

It’s something that has been lingering throughout the season, so he hoped he would be able to lock his Tour card up over the next month and allow himself a bit more time for recovery.

“It’s far more a band-aid than a cure but for me, it was a little bit of a diagnostic thing to see if the hip was a bit of soft tissue that was going on; the cortisone would work a lot better on the soft tissue than if it was something a bit more structural or bone related,” Fox said of the injection.

“So far, so good. It seems to feel like it’s quite a bit freer and moving a little bit better. It’s been pretty good in practice and it should get better and better over the next couple of weeks.

“I’m still going to have to actually have an action plan going forward to try to get it fixed rather than, you can’t just keep putting injections in it. They lose their effect over time if you have too many of them and you certainly don’t want to get into the habit of having to have them to keep playing.”

Elsewhere, fellow Kiwi Dan Hillier has faded from as well placed as tied for third to finish in a nine-way tie for 25th and the Alfred Dunhill Links at St Andrews in Scotland.

An even-par 72 fourth round had Hillier finish at 14 under, 10 shots back from winner Tyrell Hatton in a tie that included world No 3 Rory McIlroy.



