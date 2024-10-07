So far, so good for Ryan Fox in his bid to retain a PGA Tour card for next season.
Heading into the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, at 109 in the FedEx Cup standings with the top 125 securing a card for next year, Fox has finished in a tie for 11th and moved seven places up the standings in 102nd.
Despite carding only a solitary bogey on the way to a three-under 69 in the fourth round at Country Club of Jackson, New Zealand’s top men’s golfer was unable to stay inside the top 10 at the tournament and his 18 under had him finish five shots behind winner Kevin Yu who won in a playoff against Beau Hossler.
Remaining bogey-free until the 12th hole and scoring four birdies in the process, Fox was on track to place inside the top 10, but a bogey on 12 after narrowly missing his par putt was eventually the difference as he missed out by only one shot.
With Fox now more comfortable inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup, he can go into his next three tournaments knowing he has made progress to returning to the PGA Tour next season after an up-and-down year.