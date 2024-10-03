Advertisement
Daniel Hillier ties for third at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland

Daniel Hillier is in a three-way tie for third place after the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Hillier eagled the fifth and 14th holes on the St Andrews Old Course, finishing with a bogey-free nine-under-par 63.

He is two strokes behind leader Darren Fichardt of South Africa and is the highest-ranked player to start the three-course event on the Old Course.

Daniel Hillier putts on the 18th green during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024. Photo / Getty Images
Meanwhile, Ryan Fox has begun his campaign at the PGA Tour’s latest event in Mississippi, aiming to secure his card for the next season.

Fox, currently 109th in the season standings, needs to stay within the top 125 to return next year. He has started strong, birdying the first hole to be one-under through his opening two holes.

In other golf news, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has confirmed that the Masters will take place next year despite significant course damage from Hurricane Helene.

The course, like much of the surrounding community, was affected by last week’s fatal storm.

Ridley assured that many people are working hard to restore the course, and the Masters will be held on its scheduled dates, April 10 to 13. Augusta National has donated more than $7 million towards hurricane relief efforts.

