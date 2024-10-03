A new tranche of data paints a fresh snapshot of life in New Zealand.

Daniel Hillier is in a three-way tie for third place after the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Hillier eagled the fifth and 14th holes on the St Andrews Old Course, finishing with a bogey-free nine-under-par 63.

He is two strokes behind leader Darren Fichardt of South Africa and is the highest-ranked player to start the three-course event on the Old Course.

Daniel Hillier putts on the 18th green during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ryan Fox has begun his campaign at the PGA Tour’s latest event in Mississippi, aiming to secure his card for the next season.