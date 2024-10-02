The violent outburst delayed the tournament’s final by 30 minutes as emergency services responded to the scene. The coach has since returned home and is recovering.

Menzies said no one condoned this behaviour and that “everyone should feel safe” at football events.

“We’ve reached out to the three clubs involved to offer support while the incident is under police investigation.”

Papakura City FC released a statement to the Herald expressing their sympathies to all involved.

“We were deeply saddened to hear of the alleged events that occurred after one of our Junior Girls teams attended a festival over the weekend. Our sympathies go out to all involved.

“Papakura City FC does not condone behaviour that has no place in sports. As the incident is under police investigation, we are waiting for reports with the full and accurate information before we begin our own internal process.”

Ellerslie FC confirmed they are supporting the coach and her team emotionally.

Auckland United, the tournament host, said in a statement that no staff members witnessed the incident, but reiterated their zero-tolerance policy towards poor sideline behaviour.

“We are aware of an incident after a game on Sunday afternoon that involved an ambulance being called due to an altercation between two members of visiting clubs. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy against poor sideline behaviour and are deeply disappointed by this incident. Auckland United prides itself in creating a safe and supportive environment for all, and incidents of this nature have no place in sport.

“No Auckland United staff witnessed the incident first-hand, and as the police are involved, we will refrain from further comment while the investigation is ongoing.”

Police told the Herald they had not not yet received a complaint about the incident.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.