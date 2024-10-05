A late-round charge has lifted Ryan Fox inside the top 10 after three rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, with four birdies in his last nine holes.
Fox shot four-under-par for the round, after a bogey on the par-four ninth cancelled out a birdie from two holes prior, and moved to 15-under for the tournament.
That saw him finish the round sitting in a tie for seventh, five shots off the lead in the hunt for his maiden PGA Tour win, and sets him up nicely for a strong result in the fall series event.
That’s the goal for Fox over the coming weeks as he looks to shore up his position in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 125 maintaining the tour cards for 2025. Fox came into the Mississippi event in 109th, which would likely be a good enough spot for him to not drop beyond the 125 had he not taken part in the fall tournaments, but that wasn’t a risk he was willing to take.
“If I was a betting man, I’d say I’m almost safe, but I’m certainly not going to bet my career on it,” Fox told the Herald prior to the event in Mississippi.