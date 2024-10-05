Ryan Fox’s chances of retaining his PGA Tour card have got a lot stronger after he made the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship following a strong back nine during the second round.

The top 125 in the standings secure a card for the following season. Coming into this weekend at 109 in the standings, there’s a good chance his spot on next year’s Tour is all but locked in.

Fox is tied for 12th at 11-under after submitting a scorecard of 66 at The Country Club of Jackson. He finished the day with seven birdies, five of which came on the back nine after he bogeyed the par-three 10th hole.

One of the highlights came on the par-three fourth hole. Fox, sitting at 5-under for the day at the time, nailed an 8.5-metre birdie putt. Following that, however, the New Zealander could only manage pars to finish out the first nine. After the bogey on the 10th hole, Fox birdied the 11th, 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th.

Beau Hossler missed only one green for an 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend as he chases his first PGA tour victory. He started his round with a three-putt bogey from about 9m and it felt like he made just about everything after that, including a 9m eagle putt on the par-5 fifth hole.