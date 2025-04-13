Rory McIlroy during the third round of the 2025 Masters. Photo / AFP
Rory McIlroy charged to the Masters lead with a historic start to the third round, before finishing strong on Augusta National’s back nine to stand two clear atop the leaderboard heading into Monday’s (NZ time) the final round.
McIlroy had two eagles and four birdies in a six-under-par 66 and with a 12-under total of 204 was two strokes clear of Bryson DeChambeau.
McIlroy is poised to strike for a long-coveted green jacket that would see him join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to complete a career Grand Slam.
McIlroy’s first eagle of the day was at the par-five second, part of six straight threes to open his round - a first in Masters history.
His second eagle at the par-five 15th, where he stuck his approach 1.83m from the pin, was the first of the day there and pushed his lead back to four strokes after it had dwindled to one thanks to bogeys at the eighth and 10th.
McIlroy, who started the day two strokes behind overnight leader Justin Rose, needed just two holes to catapult himself past Rose and DeChambeau - who were just finishing up on the first green when McIlroy chipped in from 16m out at the second.
He had taken advantage of a monster drive at the first, where he rolled in a 3m putt to secure a birdie.
“Obviously it was a dream start,” McIlroy said.
“Hit two perfect shots on one and converted. Felt like I hit three perfect shots on two, three perfect shots on three.”
“As well, from finishing yesterday afternoon to teeing off today, it’s quite a long time. There’s a lot of nervous anticipation and anxious energy that builds up. You just want to get out there and play.
“With all of that, to go out and start the way I did was amazing.”
McIlroy added a seven-foot birdie at the third parred the par-three fourth, drilled a 5m birdie at the fifth, then parred the par-three sixth.
The run of threes on his scorecard ended at the par-four seventh, where he was deep in the trees off the tee and muscled a mighty second shot 139m to the left of the green, from where he got up and down for par.
He led by as many as four before his first bogey of the day at the par-five eighth, which was followed by another bogey at 10.
“I had that little bit of a wobble around the turn there with the bogey on eight, the missed chance on nine and the three-putt on 10,” he said, adding that his par putt on 11 was a “huge” momentum builder, as was a birdie at the 13th.