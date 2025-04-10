While Thomas was having issues on the green, the high banks on either side of the creek offered some slight privacy for Ballester’s own issues.

“Didn’t really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I’m like, I’m just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much,” Ballester said.

José Luis Ballester explained why he urinated in Rae's Creek during today's opening round of the Masters. pic.twitter.com/4CduoJScId — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 10, 2025

“And then they clapped for me. Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny.”

Ballester said he clearly was in view of spectators, but with his back to them, and had no regrets.

“They saw me,” Ballester said. “It was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again.”

Ballester, who parred to the clubhouse from there to fire a four-over par 76, also aroused the ire of golf fans on social media by wearing a unique cap supporting his Arizona State University team.

Ballester’s cap had the team’s nickname, Sun Devils, spelled with lettering upside down and backwards, a shocker for some to see on the tradition-laden grass of Augusta National.

The Spaniard made bogeys at the first and third holes and a triple bogey at the par-four fifth before going under par over the last 13 holes.

“I loved it,” Ballester said of his Masters debut.

“Didn’t start well. Got really tough really early. A couple (of) unlucky breaks at the beginning, but I tried to stay positive with a smile on my face. I think I did a good job with that.

“I started playing much better towards the end. It’s true that I didn’t really make anything, which kind of sucks, but happy with how I competed, happy with how I played.”