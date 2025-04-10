Any major winners from the last five years are included in the field, while previous Masters winners are rewarded with a lifetime entry.

It all begins tomorrow. Goodnight from Augusta National. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ZCOiTJqRSW — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2025

Top 12 finishers from the 2024 edition – as well as top four from the other three majors – are invited, as too every winner of a full-field PGA Tour event in the last 12 months.

The last three winners of The Players Championship and all qualifiers for last season’s Tour Championship also earn a ticket. The champions of five of the world’s biggest amateur titles round out the field – but the Masters committee can also invite a player who hasn’t qualified.

Kiwi Ryan Fox, currently ranked No 106 in the world, did not qualify for this year’s tournament after competing in the last two editions of the Masters.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will also not be playing, as he continues to recover from a recent Achilles tear.

Back to back for World No 1 Scheffler?

Scottie Scheffler looks to join an elite group who have defended a Masters title. Jack Nicklaus (1965,66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001, 02) are the only three who have managed to claim repeat wins.

Scheffler was in the same position after his 2022 win at the Masters, but finished tied for 10th in 2023. The 28-year-old returned to the champions circle last year, finishing four strokes clear of the field.

The world No 1-ranked golfer is in hot contention too, with the best odds of topping the field and taking home his third green jacket.

For the second time in three years, Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/hVKptJoGyp — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 14, 2024

Rory McIlroy eyes career grand slam

Returning for his 17th Masters appearance, McIlroy only needs the green jacket to complete his career Grand Slam – winning all four major championships.

McIlroy won his first major the US Open in 2011 and the PGA Championship the following year. He then won the Open Championship and his second PGA Championship in 2014.

It’s been an 11-year drought since for the Northern Irishman, but among all of the biggest names, he’s had the best start to the year – with two PGA event wins already.

If the 35-year-old wins this weekend, he will join only five players who have accomplished the career Grand Slam feat – Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Best finish by a Kiwi at the Masters

Frank Nobilo finished fourth at the 1996 Masters, seven shots back from winner Nick Faldo.

2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell failed to make the cut in 10 attempts while fellow major winner Sir Bob Charles had five top 25 finishes at Augusta, his best effort tied for 15th in 1963.

Danny Lee sat in second place after the opening round in 2016 after shooting a four-under 64. He was still in third at the halfway point despite a second round 74. He eventually finished tied for 17th.

Fox finished tied for 26th in his first Masters appearance in 2023, shooting even-par after four rounds. He made last year’s cut, but finished seven-over-par for a tie of 38th.

Key groups – round 1

1.47am- Colin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1.58am- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

2.15am- Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (amateur)

2.26am- Jordan Speith, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

5.01am- Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

5.12am- Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia

5.23am- Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

5.34am- Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

How to watch

Sky TV will have four channels dedicated to streaming the Masters this year - covering featured groups (Sky Sport 3, from 1.15am), Amen Corner (Sky Sport 4, from 2.45am), Holes 15 and 16 (Sky Sport 5, from 3.45am), along with main coverage from 7am on Sky Sport 1.

TAB odds – Outright winner

Scottie Scheffler $5.50

Rory McIlroy $7.75

Bryson DeChambeau $15

Colin Morikawa $16

Jon Rahm $16

Ludvig Aberg $19

Masters records

Most wins: Arnold Palmer – Six

Youngest winner: Tiger Woods in 1997 (21 years, 104 days)

Oldest winner: Jack Nicklaus in 1986 (46 years, 82 days)

Biggest comeback: Jack Burke Jr. in 1956 – started final round eight strokes behind.

Winning at first attempt: Horton Smith 1934, Gene Sarazen 1935, Fuzzy Zoeller 1979.

Biggest margin of victory: Tiger Woods in 1997 – 12 strokes.

Course record: 63 (9-under-par) – Nick Price 1986, Greg Norman 1996

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.