England’s Tyrrell Hatton was four-under through 16, but he bogeyed the 17th and signed for a three-under par 69.

Scheffler opened his birdie account with a four-footer at the par-five second.

He then rattled in a 62-foot birdie putt at the fourth. After just missing another long birdie putt at the sixth, Scheffler got up and down for par from a bunker at the seventh.

He nabbed his third birdie of the day at the par-five eighth, where his tee shot found the first cut of rough and his second shot settled unpromisingly in a divot but he calmly rolled in a 14-foot putt.

Scheffler ended a run of seven straight pars with another birdie bomb at the par-three 16th, where he rolled in a 42-foot putt.

He got up and down for par at 17, then saw his nine-foot birdie attempt at 18 slide by.

First-round action started in picture-perfect morning conditions with barely a breath of wind stirring the Georgia pine trees.

England’s Aaron Rai and Germany’s Stephan Jaeger had both reached four-under par with four front-nine birdies.

But with the back nine playing significantly tougher, than the front they couldn’t maintain the pace and Amen Corner, Augusta National’s demanding stretch of 11, 12 and 13, proved the undoing of both.

Rai bogeyed all three holes and Jaeger hit the bank of Rae’s Creek with his third shot at the 13th. It rolled into the hazard and he made a double bogey.

American Michael Kim was the first player in the clubhouse under par, posting a one-under 71.

“It’s pretty tricky,” Kim said, saying the course had dried out since the rain that halted Monday’s practice round so that some greens were “noticeably firm on the first bounce.”

McIlroy, trying for the 11th time to become just the sixth player to claim a career Grand Slam, was finding it frustrating going in the afternoon, just missing a birdie to open.

He picked up his first stroke of the day at the third and moved to two-under with a birdie at the eighth.