As for skipping possible practice time for light-hearted family moments, four-time major winner McIlroy said: “If you’re not ready by now, you don’t really have a chance.”

Colombia’s Nicolas Echavarria defeated American J.J. Spaun in a playoff to win the event, risking a green jacket curse on the eve of the year’s first major showdown.

Echavarria, who qualified for his first Masters by winning last year’s PGA Zozo Championship in Japan, birdied the second extra hole while Spaun made bogey to take what has been a poisoned chalice triumph.

No Par Three Contest winner has ever donned the Masters champion’s green jacket in the same year.

“It feels awesome,” Echavarria said. “Being my first time and winning this, it feels incredible.

“Hopefully we change the tradition of never winning the Masters Par Three Contest and the tournament itself. We’ll see about that.”

The South American and Spaun each fired a five-under-par 22 over the special nine-hole, almost 1km layout on the Augusta National grounds to share the lead.

The playoff was contested on the 123m ninth hole, where both players opened with pars before Echavarria’s birdie brought victory.

“Having a blast out here,” he said. “This place is truly special.”

Echavarria would have to buck another Masters tradition to win. Only three players have won the green jacket on their first attempt, and none since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

The contest, played since 1960, offers a relaxed atmosphere in the hours before the tension-packed tournament tees off Thursday morning, local time.

Non-competing past champions and participants are invited to play in the made-for-fun event, where children caddie and sometimes hit shots for their fathers, getting an unforgettable chance to feel a part of the action on one of golf’s grandest stages.

The Par Three Contest winner receives a crystal pedestal bowl, while those who make aces are given a crystal vase.

There have been 115 holes-in-one in the event, three being added this year.

‘So much fun’

Keegan Bradley, captain for this year’s US Ryder Cup team, aced the 128m sixth hole and hugged his children in excitement.

“That was so fun,” Bradley said. “It was up there with my favourite moments of my golf career, maybe even my life. I’ll never forget that, ever.

“I’ll remember that as much as any golf shot I’ve hit, with my family right there. It was pretty special.

Also making a hole-in-one at the sixth was five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

“It’s great to have such a relaxing event,” Koepka said while with one-year-old son Crew.

American Tom Hoge, the 2023 Par Three Contest winner now at his third Masters, aced the 82m fourth hole, his second hole-in-one in the event following an ace on the eighth hole in 2023.

“I don’t know if there are many keys. Just lucky, I guess,” Hoge said of his feat. “Both of them hit beyond and spun into the hole.”

– With AFP