The 104th edition of the New Zealand Open will see the return of a Tour champion to the country’s top tournament.
Kiwi Steven Alker, recently crowned PGA Champions Tour overall season title winner, will tee it up at Millbrook Resort in 2025 - the tournament have confirmed.
His addition to the field brings confirmed competitors to three, following the announcement of the return of reigning champion Takahiro Hataji and Queenstown local Ben Campbell - vying for a maiden Open title after being a two-time runner up.
Getting his name on the Brodie Breeze trophy is the clear objective for the 53-year-old, in doing so he would sit alongside some of the country’s greatest golfers including Sir Bob Charles, Greg Turner and Michael Campbell.
“Absolutely, the aim is to be holding the trophy come the end of the tournament next year. To win the New Zealand Open is something I have always wanted to achieve and I feel that my game is in a great place in terms of consistency and performance under pressure,” said Alker.