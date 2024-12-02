It says a lot about the state of professional golf in New Zealand that TAB Chasing the Fox can lose a top drawcard competitor and replace him with arguably a bigger pull.

YouTube creator and pro golfer Luke Kwon has had to pull out of the event due to a scheduling conflict but promoters have secured Kiwi DP Tour winner Daniel Hillier to set up a showdown with Ryan Fox between two of the country’s top golfers.

Fresh off a T23 performance in a high-quality field at the Australian Open, Hillier brings an edge that only a player ranked in the top 250 in the world can and punters will be treated to a rare live battle between him and Fox at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club.

One of the stories of last year’s event was Bay of Plenty prodigy Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau, who shot to national fame by winning a national Aims Games title having played just three rounds of golf previously and aged just 12.

Fox reached out to Bayleigh and asked the youngster to carry his bag at Chasing the Fox, creating a lifelong memory for the aspiring golfer.