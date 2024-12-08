“But damn, he had a huge heart. He would have done anything for anybody and I truly, truly believe that.”

Richard Tutaki fought Joseph Parker and Shane Cameron during his 22-year boxing career. Photo / Chris Gorman

Welliver said he formed a 20-year friendship with Tutaki after flying from the US in 2004 to box him on the undercard of a Shane Cameron fight.

They met at the house of their joint manager John Glozier, where Tutaki offered - and shared - creamy rice with him, telling Welliver to stay strong for his fight that week.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m fighting you! You should be doing everything you can to weaken me,’” Welliver said.

The fight kindled a close friendship, where Tutaki spent weeks training at Welliver’s bases in Spokane, Washington, while Welliver ensured Tutaki was his first contact whenever he visited New Zealand.

They fought again in 2006, but planned rematches in China in 2011 and the US never eventuated, with Tutaki dropping out of the 2011 fight last-minute after being unable to leave the country.

He was also due to fight Sonny Bill Williams for the New Zealand heavyweight title in 2012 but was dropped by Williams’ promoter Khoder Nasser after spending time in custody for failing to appear in court.

Sonny Bill Williams (left) and Richard Tutaki (right), who has died. Photo / Christine Cornege

“I know Rich had his moments on the dark side.”

Tutaki returned to boxing in 2023 after a seven-year absence and had expressed his interest in a comeback to Welliver years after surviving a heart attack.

“I thought, “You’re dying. Like, how?”

“Oh, my Lord, he won the WBA, WBC title ... dude, that’s big.”

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Richard Tutaki won the New Zealand national and WBC Australasian Silver titles in 2023 after a seven-year hiatus. Photo / Chauncy Welliver

Welliver said he last spoke to Tutaki six weeks ago about the possibility for a rematch in the US next June, which he said he wanted to do to introduce his son to America.

“He was willing to come here to America, where I would like to say we’re the best, and come get his *** kicked by some big, full-grown, highly-trained man just to get his kid a trip to America.

“That doesn’t tell you anything about Rich the fighter. It tells you about the father.”

Welliver remembered him as a strong fighter and dear friend but said he was never able to focus on boxing enough to reach his full potential.

“If Richard Tutaki gave 100%, he would have been in the same lines as David Tua and Shane Cameron and Joseph Parker.

“Richard will go down as the biggest woulda, coulda, shoulda.”

Tutaki had 21 wins across his 49 professional fights, retiring seven years ago before a two-fight comeback last year, where he won the vacant New Zealand Professional Boxing Commission heavyweight title.

As well as taking on high-profile fighters such as Joseph Parker - whom he lost to in three rounds of the headline bout for Fight for Life - Tutaki’s other opponents included Jason Suttie, Bob Mirovic, Mohamed Azzaoui, Lawrence Tauasa, Nathan Briggs and Roger Izonritei.



