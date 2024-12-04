So much has changed since. So much that Parker can now summon as he plots to dethrone Dubois, who dropped Joshua four times in a five-round demolition at Wembley in September to claim the vacant IBF title.

“The first time I became world champion I was very young. I did appreciate it, but I didn’t take it as seriously as I should have in training and what I was doing outside of camp,” Parker said. “Being champion of the world at 24 years old was a great achievement but now is the better time.

“This time is very different. I’m a lot more mature. I appreciate the position I’m in. I love what I’m doing. I understand it a lot more and I have a good balance.

“It’s time for me to go out there and win it again. If I can secure that and say I’m a two-time heavyweight world champion, that would be a great achievement from a New Zealand-Samoan fighter.”

The 32-year-old version of Parker who steps in the ring with 27-year-old Dubois is a veteran of the sport. He’s fought on pinnacle stages against some of the biggest names – from Joshua to Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte.

Parker’s team, with Irish coach Andy Lee and full-time strength and conditioning trainer George Lockhart, has been completely revamped since his maiden world title success. And the results reflect those changes.

“I’m way better placed,” he explained. “It’s a very different place. The ups and downs have all come together. I feel way more confident in myself because of the fights we’ve had and the training we’ve done.

“Seeing tangible improvements like your heart rate dropping, runs getting longer, strength increasing. All these things put you in a great place.”

Parker’s drive has shifted, too. From fame, money and pleasing others to fighting for his success, his legacy, and those closest to him.

“As a fighter, the goal is to fight for the championship of the world. To achieve that the first time was a dream come true and it made a lot of people happy. As life goes on your motivation, what makes you get up and train, changes. Back then I was doing it for New Zealand, Samoa, my dad, my coach Kevin [Barry] at the time. I did it more for other people.

“Now it’s all changed. I’m doing it for myself. I want to be a two-time world champion. I’m doing it for my immediate family – my wife and five children. It’s not easy leaving New Zealand and being away for 8-10 weeks at a time.

“I’m a completely different fighter to the one who won the championship the first time. I’m happy, I have purpose, I’m content. A content fighter is very dangerous.”

Challenging for a second world title means more this time around after the struggles and sacrifice.

Two years ago, when Joe Joyce handed Parker his first knockout defeat, many pundits said he was finished. His transformation since speaks to his depth of character; the changes he instigated and his determination to revive his career.

“A lot of people said I should have retired after the Joyce fight. I vividly remember coming back home and saying ‘This is not how it’s supposed to end’. I knew deep down I had more to give.

“I’ve found a winning formula. Now it’s about putting it all together on February 22 and making it mean something.”

Overcoming adversity enhances satisfaction but Parker knows defusing Dubois, the heavyweight boasting the best knockout ratio (95%), is no easy task.

“Daniel Dubois is a tough challenge. He’s coming off three good wins. Each fight he had we can see he grew in confidence.

“There’s always flaws in every fighter. The two losses he had were against Joe Joyce who took a lot of his punches and kept walking him down – and against Oleksandr Usyk, one of the best fighters in our generation.”

Parker’s recent success countering noted power punches Wilder and Zhang inspires belief but no two opponents require the same blueprint.

“Every fight you win you go into the next one with confidence. Wilder was an 8-1 favourite. He was going to knock me into retirement but I was able to overcome that challenge. Then they put me in with Zhang who had big knockout power.

“The difference is Dubois is a much busier fighter. He throws a lot more punches and they’re big bombs. I have to up my game big time in this fight. I must be more alert to the punches that are coming and bring more punch output and better selection.”

When Parker challenges Dubois it will be almost a year since he last fought, sparking fears of rust. He is, however, confident that won’t be a factor after consistently training under Lockhart’s guidance to increase his weight from 112kg to 125kg since defeating Zhang in March.

Parker expects to weigh between 115-120kg for Dubois.

“We’ve gone about it the right way but there’s only one way to find out and that’s when you jump in the ring. I should have more power. My endurance is going to be the same, if not better, and I don’t think it will affect my speed.”

With the title shot confirmed Parker leaves to begin his training camp in Ireland with Lee next week. He plans to travel to Saudi and support close friend Tyson Fury in his world title rematch with Usyk on December 22, before ramping up preparations for Dubois.

Parker, as a voluntary title defence for Dubois, is required to agree to a one-way rematch clause. Parker’s manager David Higgins is still working through the contractual fine print that is stacked in Dubois’ favour.

“It’s like doing a merger acquisition deal,” Higgins said. “There’s money, rematch clauses, options, revenue share.

“The contract has to deal with all eventualities; what if Joseph wins, what is the commercial deal for two, three fights away. The drug testing regime everyone wants in place and it will be. The neutrality of the officials. These are complicated, comprehensive deals that take time to do. We’re grateful to everyone for making this happen.

“Joseph is in his prime and I think he’ll beat Daniel Dubois. Dubois is peaking as well but Joshua didn’t want to be in that ring and didn’t show much defence. He capitulated so we think he made Dubois look better than he is, and we think Joseph has the edge on Dubois in terms of rounds at the highest level.

“No New Zealander had ever won the heavyweight world title once. If Joseph beats Daniel Dubois and becomes a two-time world champion, you could argue it would be the greatest achievement in the history of New Zealand sport. It’s up there.”



