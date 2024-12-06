Tutaki had 21 wins across his 49 professional fights, retiring seven years ago before a two-fight comeback last year, where he won the vacant New Zealand Professional Boxing Commission heavyweight title.

As well as taking on high-profle fighters such as Parker - whom he lost to in three rounds of the headline bout for Fight for Life - Tutaki’s other opponents included Jason Suttie, Bob Mirovic, Mohamed Azzaoui, Lawrence Tauasa, Nathan Briggs and Roger Izonritei.

Joseph Parker, left, and Richard Tutaki in action during the 2012 Fight for Life. Photo / Getty Images

When Tutaki turned up prepared, he could be formidable, Cameron told Stuff.

“He had an unorthodox style where he would catch you with shots you shouldn’t be caught by.

“He had a natural off-beat style. He was a tough bastard, he wasn’t intimidated and he would take on anyone - if he’d stayed fit and had a bit more discipline he could have gone a lot further.”

Tutaki’s troubles with the law included charges relating to driving offences, breaching community work and possession of methamphetamine.

An error by court officials had led to him being arrested ahead of the SBW fight, Tutaki later said.

Sonny Bill Williams, left, and Richard Tutaki line up for promotional shots before the abandoned fight. Photo / Christine Cornege

He intended to defend the charges and was not expecting any more legal trouble ahead of the fight, he said.

“It was just you guys [the media] who caused the problems anyway. They gave me the wrong date and you guys hammered me for it.”

The fighter said he’d been turned into a villain as part of the promotion for the fight against Parker.

“It’s media slander that classed me as a bad kid. If you know me as I know me, I’m not a bad person.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.