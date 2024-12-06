Tutaki had 21 wins across his 49 professional fights, retiring seven years ago before a two-fight comeback last year, where he won the vacant New Zealand Professional Boxing Commission heavyweight title.
As well as taking on high-profle fighters such as Parker - whom he lost to in three rounds of the headline bout for Fight for Life - Tutaki’s other opponents included Jason Suttie, Bob Mirovic, Mohamed Azzaoui, Lawrence Tauasa, Nathan Briggs and Roger Izonritei.
When Tutaki turned up prepared, he could be formidable, Cameron told Stuff.
“He had an unorthodox style where he would catch you with shots you shouldn’t be caught by.