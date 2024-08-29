“Because he’s played as an out-and-out midfielder, as a left-sided midfielder, as a 10, and as a winger, I thought he’d be perfect for us.

“I want players that are able to play three or four different positions, because that’s what I’ll ask of them in games as we’ll constantly change shape.”

Nagasawa joins a midfield that includes club captain Alex Rufer, Iraq international Mo Al-Taay, young All White Fin Conchie, and two-time A-League champion Paulo Retre.

“I’m very honoured to be able to join the Wellington Phoenix,” Nagasawa said. “I’m also super excited about this new chapter in my career.

“It’s big for Japanese players to play overseas and since returning from Germany I was always thinking of trying again before I finished playing.

“It’s a good move for me and my family. My wife and I have talked about wanting to experience life together in another country.

“I am very honoured to have the opportunity to play in New Zealand.”

The announcement means that there will be two Japanese internationals going head-to-head in the New Zealand derby, after Auckland FC signed defender Hiroki Sakai.

Nagasawa began his senior career in Germany, where he helped FC Köln secure promotion to the Bundesliga in 2014. He has also represented Japan at the international level, earning one cap.

Over the past decade, Nagasawa has won three major trophies, including the AFC Champions League in 2017 with Urawa Red Diamonds.

He also lifted the Emperor’s Cup with Urawa in 2018 and won the J League Cup with Nagoya Grampus in 2021.

Nagasawa said he was determined to help take the Phoenix to a new level and assist the development of the club’s next generation of players.

The signing is the 20th player to be confirmed in the Phoenix men’s squad for the upcoming A-League season, set to start in seven weeks.

He is expected to join the squad in Wellington once he obtains a New Zealand work visa.



