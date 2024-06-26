Belgium and Kevin De Bruyne will face France in the round of 16. Photo / AP

Belgium and Kevin De Bruyne will face France in the round of 16. Photo / AP

The knockout stages for the European Championship have been set following the final group stage games today.

Georgia earned a spot in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Portugal which eliminated Hungary from the tournament. Georgia joined Slovenia, Netherlands and Slovakia as the four top third-placed to advance to the knockout stages.

2020 finalists England will face Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Monday morning for a spot in the quarter-finals. The stand-out game of the round sees World Cup finalists France taking on neighbours Belgium.

European Championship Round of 16 fixtures

Switzerland v Italy, Sunday 4am