Home / Sport / Football

Euro 2024 Round of 16 fixtures set, England v Slovakia, France v Belgium highlight knockout games

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Belgium and Kevin De Bruyne will face France in the round of 16. Photo / AP

The knockout stages for the European Championship have been set following the final group stage games today.

Georgia earned a spot in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Portugal which eliminated Hungary from the tournament. Georgia joined Slovenia, Netherlands and Slovakia as the four top third-placed to advance to the knockout stages.

2020 finalists England will face Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Monday morning for a spot in the quarter-finals. The stand-out game of the round sees World Cup finalists France taking on neighbours Belgium.

European Championship Round of 16 fixtures

Switzerland v Italy, Sunday 4am

Germany v Denmark, Sunday 7am

England v Slovakia, Monday 4am

Spain v Georgia, Monday 7am

France v Belgium, Tuesday 4am

Portugal v Slovenia, Tuesday 7am

Romania v Netherlands, Wednesday 4am

Austria v Turkey, Wednesday 7am



