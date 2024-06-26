The knockout stages for the European Championship have been set following the final group stage games today.
Georgia earned a spot in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Portugal which eliminated Hungary from the tournament. Georgia joined Slovenia, Netherlands and Slovakia as the four top third-placed to advance to the knockout stages.
2020 finalists England will face Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Monday morning for a spot in the quarter-finals. The stand-out game of the round sees World Cup finalists France taking on neighbours Belgium.
European Championship Round of 16 fixtures
Switzerland v Italy, Sunday 4am