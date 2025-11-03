“This window has come too soon,” All Whites coach Darren Bazeley told the Herald. “I don’t think he’s going to play for Forest for the next few weeks until it’s completely recovered. Obviously, it’s not ideal when you lose your captain and a Premier League goalscorer. We’re a team that hasn’t scored lots of goals, so it does make things a little bit harder. But we have to deal with it and it means opportunities for other players.”

Chris Wood scored against Australia in September. © Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Bazeley said they were unlikely to change their shape, though would make “tweaks” to allow for the absence of Wood.

It means that veteran Kosta Barbarouses, Ben Waine and Andre de Jong are the striker options. All three have their different attributes. Barbarouses has the most experience – with 70 games – though has yet to prove himself consistently on the international stage, especially against the bigger nations and eight of his nine goals for the All Whites have come against Oceania teams. But Bazeley said he is still seen as the understudy to Wood, given his record of excellence in the A-League.

This squad is boosted by the return of vice-captain Liberato Cacace, who has missed the last two windows with a hamstring injury picked up at Wrexham AFC. Attacking midfielder Elijah Just, who is enjoying an excellent season at Scottish Premiership team Motherwell, is also back in the mix after injury.

Swansea midfielder Marko Stamenic has been selected for the games at this stage, though Bazeley said details will be ironed out at a later stage, with Stamenic still grieving the tragic recent passing of his father Nikola Stamenic.

“It’s such horrendous news, hearing that he’s lost his dad,” Bazeley said. “He pretty much came on every tour to support Marko and the team so he’s really close to a lot of the players. It’s just terrible, terrible news. Marko’s with his family at the moment. We’ll talk to Marko [at some stage] around what he wants from the tour and how he is. At this stage, we’re still planning on Marko being there and I think he’ll want to be around the players for that period.”

Central Coast Mariners right fullback Storm Roux has replaced Tim Payne, who broke his collarbone playing for the Wellington Phoenix last week, while Bill Tuiloma is another option there. Bazeley conceded that Callan Elliott was unfortunate to miss the cut, as at the time of selection the Auckland FC man wasn’t playing but now could have an extended run of game time with captain Hiroki Sakai’s absence.

“Maybe the timing has gone against Callan,” Bazeley said.

Auckland FC teammate Jesse Randall was also “very, very close” to making the trip, after an impressive start to the season.

“He is flexible positionally and looking really sharp,” Bazeley said. “There is a lot of competition for places but he is on the radar and potentially a bit unlucky.”

Logan Rogerson’s lack of club game time counted against him, while Nando Pijnaker wasn’t considered, as he works his way back from a long term ankle injury.

Uncapped Sweden-based Kees Sims has been picked as the third goalkeeper option, replacing Nik Tzanev, who has struggled for recent match minutes. Otherwise, the core of the squad remains the same, though Bazeley confirmed there is still a lot to play for ahead of the Fifa World Cup next June.

“This is a window with two big games and we’ll always try and select as strong a squad as we can,” Bazeley said. “But the World Cup is still a long way away, and there’s a lot of football to be played, especially with club football. This window doesn’t rule anybody out.”

All Whites November internationals:

Colombia v New Zealand – Sunday November 16

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 1pm (NZT)

Ecuador v New Zealand – Wednesday November 19

Harrison, New Jersey, 1.30pm (NZT)

All Whites squad

Goalkeepers:

Alex Paulsen (5/0) Lechia Gdańsk, Poland

Max Crocombe (19/0) Millwall

Kees Sims (debut) GAIS, Sweden

Defenders

Tyler Bindon (20/3) Sheffield United

Michael Boxall (60/1) Minnesota United

Liberato Cacace (35/1) Wrexham AFC, Wales

Francis de Vries (15/1) Auckland FC

Storm Roux (16/0) Central Coast Mariners

George Stanger (0/0) Kilmarnock

Finn Surman (13/2) Portland Timbers

Bill Tuiloma (45/4) Charlotte FC

Midfielders

Joe Bell (28/1) Viking FK, Norway

Matt Garbett (34/5) Peterborough United

Eli Just (38/8) Motherwell

Callum McCowatt (28/4) Silkeborg IF, Denmark

Ben Old (18/1) AS Saint-Étienne

Alex Rufer (22/0) Wellington Phoenix

Sarpreet Singh (24/3) FK TSC Bačka Topola, Serbia

Marko Stamenić (33/3) Swansea City

Ryan Thomas (23/3) PEC Zwolle

Strikers

Kosta Barbarouses (70/9) Western Sydney Wanderers

Andre de Jong (11/2) Stellenbosch, South Africa

Ben Waine (26/8) Port Vale

