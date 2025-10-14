Live updates of the international friendly between the All Whites and Norway in Oslo.

All Whites fall to Poland

The All Whites’ search for a landmark moment in Europe will have to wait a few more days.

Seeking a rare result against a Uefa nation, the All Whites fell 1-0 to Poland on Friday. It was another credible effort, as they pushed the highly rated Poles for long periods and created some promising opportunities, especially in the first half.

But they paid a heavy price for a lapse in the 48th minute, as Poland outfoxed their high press, before a classy finish from captain Piotr Zieliński from just inside the area. From there Poland were always favourites, in front of a vocal 25,000 strong crowd.

Chris Wood only came on in the 84th minute, with Ben Waine leading the line for most of the match. Like many recent performances, there was a lot to like about the performance against the 36th ranked Poland, almost 50 places higher than New Zealand.

They were busy and inventive in midfield, with Ryan Thomas again prominent, while Finn Surman and Michael Boxall were outstanding in central defence. Goalkeeper Alex Paulsen also justified his inclusion.

But ahead of the World Cup, this New Zealand team need to develop a more ruthless edge on both sides of the ball. There remains a fragility about their defensive shape – which will be punished in North America – while they couldn’t make the most of their time in the final third.

Overall, it was a positive display – one that we would have yearned for a decade ago – but expectations have risen with the current crop, ahead of next Wednesday’s clash with Norway (5am NZT).

Bazeley made several changes from the last match against Australia. Paulsen got just his fourth start in the last 20 games while Matt Garbett and Waine were introduced after missing recent windows and Marko Stamenic was back.

Callum McCowatt had an early first-half chance. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites took a while to settle – as Poland dominated the opening exchanges – before New Zealand found their feet. Callum McCowatt got on the end of a long Paulsen clearance - that eluded two defenders – but the angle was always against him. There were some promising crosses from the left, as the All Whites worked themselves into space, without finding the runners.

New Zealand were then almost caught up twice in quick succession, as Tim Payne and then Thomas were caught in possession but both times the Polish finish lacked quality. Like he had been against Australia, Thomas was the fulcrum in midfield and he laid off for Waine, whose shot looped dangerously as it deflected off a defender, before the goalkeeper tipped it to safety.

Across the rest of the half, the two best chances fell to Garbett.

The first was a double effort from a corner – with the keeper doing well to block the second attempt, after the first cannoned off a defender. The other was from 20 metres, after Thomas and Waine had linked up well, but was always curling wide. Paulsen had to be alert late in the half, with good reflexes after Payne lost his man for a moment.

After New Zealand’s promising first half – and all their hard work, Poland’s opening goal was disappointing. The All Whites were caught out pressing high – with unstructured pressure, out of sync – which enabled the Europeans to break. As they rushed back, Zieliński cut inside Singh easily – before an unerringly finish, smashed past Paulsen and in off the cross bar. It was a punch to the guts, especially so soon after halftime.

All Whites goalkeeper Alex Paulsen was beaten by spectacular shot from Poland captain Piotr Zieliński at Silesian Stadium in Chorzów. Photo / Photosport

They tried to respond – with some neat work around the penalty area – but the Polish defence was well organised, with a chipped shot from Singh – which was always covered – their best chance.

New Zealand began to tire, as Poland managed the game well, while going close from a corner. Bazeley introduced a number of substitutes – included debutant Owen Parker-Price and Bill Tuiloma – with Tuiloma heading wise after rising well from a corner. There were late flurries but Poland’s massed defence was always favoured to hold on.

Poland 1 (Piotr Zieliński 48)

All Whites 0

Halftime 0-0