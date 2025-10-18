Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / English Premier League

Ange Postecoglou sacked after Nottingham Forest defeat, Erling Haaland takes Manchester City top

AFP
3 mins to read

Nottingham Forest's manager Ange Postecoglou reacts during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at The City Ground in Nottingham. Photo / AFP

Nottingham Forest's manager Ange Postecoglou reacts during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at The City Ground in Nottingham. Photo / AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ange Postecoglou’s reign as Nottingham Forest manager was ended after a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday as Erling Haaland took Manchester City top of the Premier League by scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Everton.

Postecoglou was sacked after just eight games and 40 days in charge at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save