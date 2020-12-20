Football world slams racist abuse on star Alphonso Davies' instagram photo

This innocent photo sparked a disgusting backlash. Photo / Instagram

Racist attacks aimed at Football star Alphonso Davies and his girlfriend have been swiftly shut down by the football world.

Davies and his partner Jordyn Huitema, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, posted a photo to Instagram in August enjoying a holiday in Ibiza.

The picture received more than 14,000 comments, before last week, Davies brought to light the horrific nature of some which referred to the colour of his skin.

"These are the type of comments that are being put under my girlfriend's pictures, also in her DMs and mine. This is absolutely disgusting," he wrote to his 3.2 million Instagram followers.

On Monday, Davies posted a photo of himself wearing a 'Red Against Racism' shirt on Twitter.

Huitema also drew the abuse to the attention by sharing screenshots of some examples.

"We will never see the good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other's skin. We are all part of one race, the human race," she wrote.

Davies' football club, Bayern Munich, have since commented on the matter, telling German publication Bild, "Our club stands for cosmopolitanism. The racist hostility will not be tolerated by us in any way.

"We founded the 'Red Against Racism' initiative some time ago, which we practice very actively throughout the club in all sports and areas," club president Herbert Hainer said.

"Exclusion, discrimination, hatred and violence in every form have no place in our world.

"No matter where you come from — football offers us all a home. Football has the power to connect people. As FC Bayern we always want to contribute to this."

Canada Soccer, who the pair have both represented, also released a statement saying they were "disappointed and appalled".

"Canada Soccer stands firm against racism and discrimination of any kind both in the game and within all of our communities around the world.

"We are both disappointed and appalled with the hateful comments recently made to members of our National Teams through social media.

"Share love not hate and work together for a better world. #NoToRacism."

Meanwhile, Davies' teammate Jerome Boateng said: "I'm totally disgusted."