Tyson Fury hasn't completely closed the door on a return to the ring. Photo / AP

Christopher Reive looks at the week that was, and the weekend ahead, in combat sports.

Return of the King?

'Retired' heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said this week he was willing to make a return to the ring - but anyone wanting to make that happen was going to have to stump up a hefty fee.

Fury announced his retirement from boxing after a stoppage win over Dillian Whyte in April to retain his WBC and The Ring world heavyweight championship belts. He appeared content with hanging up the gloves for good after that fight, but in an wide-ranging interview with his promoter Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, the Gypsy King confirmed he would be happy to come back - if the price is right.

"Like they said in the Jerry Maguire movie, 'show me the money'. Show me the money, Frank. If anyone can show the money, it's Frank."

It isn't overly surprising to hear Fury say he is willing to return, given he didn't vacate his belt. However, there is really only one fight for Fury - and that's a chance to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Later this year, IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk will rematch with former champion Anthony Joshua. The winner will likely be the fight attempted to be booked for Fury (who appears to think Usyk wins the rematch).

"When this middleweight [Usyk] knocks out this bodybuilder [Joshua] again, there's only going to be one man, isn't there, to sort this out," Fury said

"What I would say to these people who want this fight to happen, you better have a big cheque book. To bring the big GK [Gypsy King] out of retirement for active battle duty, to redeem this country yet again, it's going to cost.

"I am a prizefighter and I fight for a prize. But it's going to cost if you want me to go on a mission with this middleweight and show what a real heavyweight does to him, then that's going to be expensive. You'll have to have deep pockets, and we can even talk then."

In a social media post, Fury suggested half a billion dollars would bring him back.

Parker's new deal

Joseph Parker has made a great career move and signed a multi-fight deal with Boxxer / Sky Sport UK as he looks to earn another chance to become world heavyweight champion.

Parker had been in discussions with Warren, but terms were not reached there and the Kiwi instead opted to join Ben Shalom and Sky.

The move will enable him to continue building his fan base in the UK, with his sights remaining on a bout against Joe Joyce. However, Parker has said he will fight anyone, and a rematch against Whyte could also be an option.

The Russian hammer

If you aren't aware of Andrei Mikhailovich by now, it might be time to educate yourself (or go to the Fight For Life and see him and others in action).

In three bouts in Australia, the 24-year-old has three wins by KO - two of those in the first round. His most recent win, over Venezuelan Ernesto Espana in Brisbane on Wednesday, is expected to land him in the middleweight rankings with the IBF and WBO, and at 18-0 there is plenty to be excited about.

Mikhailovich, born in Russia but raised in Auckland, has the tools to be a star; he's very good at his craft, is well spoken, and he can cut a great a promo. He also has one heck of a backstory, which you can read here.

The sweet science

Liam Messam isn't chasing a career in boxing, but rather a hands-on study of the sweet science.

Following a stellar rugby career, the former All Blacks loose forward has continued his life as a sportsman in the boxing ring, putting in work with the likes of David Nyika and Cairo George on his way to a 3-0 professional record.

However, he refuses to label his boxing journey a career. Instead, the 38-year-old's journey is one based on respect for the sport.

"Some people call it a career, but for me it's not a career. I've had my career in footy, I just do it because I absolutely love the pain and I love putting myself in dark ugly places," Messam said.

"Boxing is not a game. I give it the utmost respect. It is one of the hardest things I've done and have worked towards. I love it."

Liam Messam made his professional debut with a unanimous decision win in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Following a unanimous decision win in his most recent bout in May, Messam is set to venture back into the world of corporate boxing when he takes on former Warriors front rower James Gavet at the Fight For Life in July.

Instead of fighting three-minute rounds in 10oz gloves as he has been doing at the professional level, Messam with be fighting in significantly thicker gloves over three two-minute rounds. Messam said it was the corporate bout that was the "more scary" proposition.

"With boxing, when you're fighting a boxer you can kind of figure out what they're trying to do, but when you're in corporates and you've got the big gloves and the headgear, sometimes you feel a bit bulletproof and big, wild swings come your way," he said.

"I know it's going to be a big brawl in there, and he'll give it all he's got, so I've definitely got to be sharp and look out for those kinds of things. The punches you don't actually see are the ones that catch you.

"I love the science behind boxing – these Fight For Life ones are a bit different because there's not a lot of science. When it comes to corporate fighting you just get your gloves on and you're in there, put your mouthguard in and swing."

It's a summary that could play out when Messam and Gavet meet in the ring. Gavet's trainer Isaac Peach of Auckland gym Peach Boxing has been clear about the game plan for his fighter.

Peach said Gavet came to him a fortnight ago asking to be trained for the fight and, taking the bout with six weeks' notice, there was only so much they could teach him. Ultimately it would be a matter of making the most of Gavet's physical gifts.

"He's a big, strong boy and we'll utilise it by being a big strong boy; being nasty and putting a guy like Liam – who's going to try to box and be a boxer – out of his comfort zone. That's our option. We're not going to be there trying to chase and be a boxer in six weeks, because that's never, ever going to happen."

Fight For Life

Auckland, July 21, 6pm

Fight card

Keven Mealamu v Wairangi Koopu / Liam Messam v James Gavet / Andrei Mikhailovich v Francis Waitai / Jerome Pampellone v Joshua Francis / Carlos Spencer v Paul Whatuira /

Jay Reeve v Tammy Davis / Honey Hireme-Smiler v Tegan Yorwarth

This weekend

This might be the first one of these columns that hasn't featured any MMA news (pause for gasps of shock). But we're still kicking this section off with MMA, with the UFC serving up a tasty Fight Night in Austin, Texas. The card is headlined by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett - two sluggers who I believe are fighting for the next shot at the title. There are plenty of rising stars and intriguing bouts on this one from start to finish. It all kicks off from 8am on Sunday morning, and can be viewed on ESPN 2, Sky Sport Now or UFC Fight Pass.

For more of an MMA fix, the next stop on the Professional Fighters League is here, live on Sky Sport 2 from 11pm on Saturday. Some familiar names such as Jeremy Stephens and Antonio Carlos Jr are on show, as round two of the lightweight and light heavyweight tournaments gets underway.

In boxing, light heavyweight world titles go on the line when Artur Beterbiev (WBC, IBF) and Joe Smith Jr. (WBO) square off. The winner leaves with all three belts. You can catch that on Spark Sport from 1pm on Sunday afternoon.